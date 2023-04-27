 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 4/27/23

Puppies and Bryce Harper updates

By joe_edinger
MLB: APR 26 Mariners at Phillies Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I could use this space to talk about the Phillies, Nick Castellanos, Taijuan Walker, and a host of other baseball related things. But instead, I’d rather direct you all to this video of the newest member of the Phillies.

And these photos.

If the Phillies don’t win it all for Major, the season will be a failure.

Now to the links.

Phillies links

-Bryce Harper talks about his near-superhuman recovery.

-One thing Harper will have to adjust to is the pitch clock.

-Cristian Pache is playing with confidence, and for good reason.

-Bryson Stott feels for his former teammate Logan O’Hoppe.

MLB links

-Jarred Kelenic’s adjustments have resurrected his career.

-Joe Maddon wants to come back to baseball, but maybe not as a manager.

-The life of a rookie is hard, even after a historic hitting streak.

