Strahmsational: Phillies 1, Mariners 0

There’s something about Thursday day games in April that I love, especially with the pitch clock. With Matt Strahm set to take the bump, the Phillies were in position to win their second consecutive series. Strahm entered the game with 27 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched, a terrific start to his 2023 season.

He did not disappoint on Thursday, as he blanked the Mariners from the start. The southpaw struck out the side, in order, in the top of the first inning, sitting down Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, and Eugenio Suarez.

The Mariners struggled to muster much offense as the game progressed, as did the Phillies.

The lone run of the contest came in the bottom of the second inning, as Kody Clemens plated Nick Castellanos on a hit and run.

Clemens drives in Castellanos and the Phils are on the board pic.twitter.com/NHFyFbSW64 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 27, 2023

There was simply not much action the rest of the contest as neither team could squeak across another run.

Both starters were near perfect on Thursday afternoon, as the pitchers’s duel zoomed through.

Strahm: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Kirby: 8 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Nick Castellanos not only scored the Phillies only run, but he may have saved the game thanks to this sliding catch.

People love Nick Castellanos.



We are people. pic.twitter.com/TZTbORABlj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 27, 2023

The Phillies bullpen continued their stretch of dominance, as they worked without Jose Alvarado available.

Dominguez: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Brogdon: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Soto: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Kimbrel: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Kimbrel secured his third save of the season, as the Phils locked up their thirteenth win. The victory moves them to 13-13 on the season, as they reach the .500 mark for the first time.

Next up, a trip to Houston, for a World Series rematch.