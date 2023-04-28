Rise and Phight: 4/28/23

Are you ready to see countless replays of the World Series this weekend? All the excitement, joy, sadness, and disappointment are going to come roaring back as the Phillies head back to Houston to face the Astros for the first time since falling in six games in November. With Sunday being an ESPN game, you just know you’re going to see THAT home run on a loop. Be prepared.

On to the links!

Phillies links

-Former prospect Daniel Brito is returning to baseball less than two years after a brain hemorrhage.

-Rob Thomson doesn’t regret how he managed Game 6.

-It looks like Taijuan Walker won’t miss any time.

MLB links

-Kyle Tucker is the most underrated player in baseball.

-Inside the Bryan Reynolds extension.

-The MLB fun police have gotten to the Braves.

-The A’s are another blunder for Rob Manfred.