Rise and Phight: 4/29/23

Maybe one day MLB will realize that while yes streaming games is a good thing, but the problem happens when they’re exclusive and the local markets don’t carry the games as usual. It’s not hard. Let the local broadcasts continue as usual and let the streamer have the game for a wider national audience. Ok rant over.

Now to the links!

Phillies links

-Some mixed emotions are coming back for the Phillies.

-Nick Castellanos in particular looks back at 2022.

-Jose Alvarado’s best pitch isn’t the one he throws 102 MPH.

-This week is huge for Bryce Harper.

MLB links

-The Yankees are holding their breath on Aaron Judge’s MRI results.

-A look back at one of last season’s wild card series.

-It’s getting ugly on the south side of Chicago.

-Justin Verlander is getting closer to making his Mets debut.

-