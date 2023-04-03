Rise and Phight: 4/3/2023

That....could have gone better.
In games one and two, the Phillies looked completely outclassed. Nothing went right for them. They hit a little on Thursday, but the pitcher killed them. On Saturday, simply nothing worked AND they were screwed over by whatever you call what CB Bucknor did behind the plate (it surely wasn’t umpiring). At least last night, the team played what more closely resembled baseball. Kyle Schwarber’s long fly ball likely would’ve gone out the previous two days when the roof was open, but alas, they couldn’t pick up the slack the rest of the game. On to New York and...
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Every team needs one, but Kyle Schwarber became baseball’s “ultimate glue guy” last season and this.
- The first two games have reached heights not seen in over 120 years. Yay!
- Maybe they’re hoping for lightning in a bottle, but handing out minor league contracts to help with depth is never a bad idea.
- Speaking of depth, I guess they’ll look both high and low for it.
MLB news:
- How are the players liking the new rules now that they’ve had some regular season games with them?
- The commissioner would do a lot better job if he were to just stop listening to Dick Monfort about things.
- The Astros have hired Jeff Bagwell to join the front office in an adviser role.
Loading comments...