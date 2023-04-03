Rise and Phight: 4/3/2023

That....could have gone better.

In games one and two, the Phillies looked completely outclassed. Nothing went right for them. They hit a little on Thursday, but the pitcher killed them. On Saturday, simply nothing worked AND they were screwed over by whatever you call what CB Bucknor did behind the plate (it surely wasn’t umpiring). At least last night, the team played what more closely resembled baseball. Kyle Schwarber’s long fly ball likely would’ve gone out the previous two days when the roof was open, but alas, they couldn’t pick up the slack the rest of the game. On to New York and...

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: