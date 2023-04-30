Rise and Phight: 4/30/23

A regular season three game sweep will not avenge a World Series loss. That’s just a fact. That doesn’t mean it can’t propel a team forward and be just the thing the Phillies need as they try to shake off a slow start. They’ll look to do that later tonight against the Astros on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.
Now for the links!
Phillies links
-Nick Castellanos took Orbit’s disrespect personally.
-A devastating injury for Cristian Pache.
-What will the Phillies do when Ranger Suárez is back?
MLB links
-Early Rookie of the Year leaders.
-Jacob deGrom is once again dealing with an injury.
-The Yankees have the results of Aaron Judge’s MRI, now what?
Loading comments...