 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 4/30/23

Will the Phillies get the sweep?

By joe_edinger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

A regular season three game sweep will not avenge a World Series loss. That’s just a fact. That doesn’t mean it can’t propel a team forward and be just the thing the Phillies need as they try to shake off a slow start. They’ll look to do that later tonight against the Astros on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.

Now for the links!

Phillies links

-Nick Castellanos took Orbit’s disrespect personally.

-A devastating injury for Cristian Pache.

-What will the Phillies do when Ranger Suárez is back?

MLB links

-Early Rookie of the Year leaders.

-Jacob deGrom is once again dealing with an injury.

-The Yankees have the results of Aaron Judge’s MRI, now what?

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...