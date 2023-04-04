Rise and Phight: 4/4/2023

Gotta turn the page on that one, and quickly.

I know many are frustrated with the first four games of the season, but truly, I don’t think there is reason to panic. Frustration, though, is completely justified. Last night’s game saw some truly brutal decision making by Brandon Marsh that did change the game a bit. Holding at third instead of scoring cost the team not only a run, but the chance at a big inning. Allowing Yunior Marte to continue even though he had no semblance of control (again) was tough to watch. They’re really struggling here, but there are 158 more to go. They’ll be better.

They have to be, right?

On to the links.

MLB news: