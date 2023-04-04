Rise and Phight: 4/4/2023

Gotta turn the page on that one, and quickly.
I know many are frustrated with the first four games of the season, but truly, I don’t think there is reason to panic. Frustration, though, is completely justified. Last night’s game saw some truly brutal decision making by Brandon Marsh that did change the game a bit. Holding at third instead of scoring cost the team not only a run, but the chance at a big inning. Allowing Yunior Marte to continue even though he had no semblance of control (again) was tough to watch. They’re really struggling here, but there are 158 more to go. They’ll be better.
They have to be, right?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The home opener is coming and StubHub has your tickets to head there on Thursday. Get them soon.
- Andrew Painter hasn’t started throwing a baseball yet, but according to this, that doesn’t mean there’s been a setback.
- Some other injury updates, including on Josh Harrison, who was scratched from the lineup last night, and Ranger Suarez.
- PhanaVision has been a big part of the team for the last forty years.
MLB news:
- Anthony Rendon is going to take a four game timeout for his altercation with a fan in Oakland.
- New power rankings! New power rankings! (guess what happened to the Phillies....)
- The CBA negotiated by MLB and the MLBPA on behalf of minor leaguers has been ratified by all thirty owners.
Loading comments...