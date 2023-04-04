2023 What’s New at CBP and Dining Guide

The 2023 Phillies season kicked off this past weekend and while the results may not be what we had hoped for, the upcoming home opener should have everyone excited. From the brand new scoreboard, expedited fan entry and new concession offerings...the fan experience should not disappoint.

New PhanaVision

This thing is MASSIVE! As you can see from the picture above, you can see the relative size of the last scoreboard with how far it extends out now. The video is CRISP and will give the game production team more tools and ideas to incorporate. The at-bat profiles will also be able to display even more stats for those fellow statheads. Some quick facts:

This is now the THIRD-largest in-park display board in Major League Baseball.

It is 13,000 square feet, 152 feet wide by 86 feet tall.

4K capable and HDR system.

It is 77% larger than the former PhanaVision.

I’m not sure the display can be described as impressively as it is until you see it in-person.

New Fan Entry Experience

Were you tired of the long lines to get in at the ballpark? Would you show up early just to skip the lines? Those days might be over as the ballpark has instituted new security measure that will surely please fans. They’ve partnered with Evolv Technology to install a new touchless security process. There will be no more bag-checks, pat-downs, etc. You simply walk through the metal detection device and be on your way to scan your ticket. If you’ve been to a game at the Wells Fargo Center this season, it is identical. What about bags you might be asking? Per the Phillies website it is the following:

Bag Policy In an effort to expedite entry, guests are prohibited from bringing bags, including backpacks, to the ballpark. Only clutch purses (5” x 7”), fanny packs, medical bags, drawstring bags, clear or solid tote bags and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park. Medical bags, tote bags and diaper bags can be no larger than 16” x 16” x 8” and will be subject to inspection upon entry in accordance with Major League Baseball security regulations. Guests may discard or return the prohibited items to their vehicle, as well as store them in a locker on Citizens Bank Way ($10 fee).

New Concessions!

I think we can all agree is that when it comes to new and evolving food options, Citizens Bank Park delivers each and every year. Last year’s big hits Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken and Manco & Manco Pizza are returning. The latter will now have three locations in addition to their Ashburn Alley flagship located in Pass & Stow, Miller Lite Liberty Landing and Section 137. Returning old favorites of course are Campo’s, Tony Luke’s, and Chickie’s and Pete’s. Some of the other new food highlights include:

Uncle Charlie’s Steaks (Section 109)

Was presented by and named after our favorite 2008 manager. This is a fresh, never frozen, cheesesteak served on a seeded Liscio’s bakery roll with cheese and fried onions. You might be thinking to yourself, “really another cheesesteak?”. I was right there with you until I tried it. The roll makes it and sets it above its CBP counterparts in Campo’s, Tony Luke’s and Aramark’s traditional offerings. This is served with a bag of Herr’s potato chips.

P.J. Whelihan’s Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (Ashburn Alley) and Mexican Street Popcorn (Pass & Stow)

Another play on a cheesesteak, but in a different carb vessel! Everyone’s favorite local wing purveyor is giving us those fried cheesesteak egg rolls stuffed with shaved steak and melted American cheese. This is served with a sriracha ketchup.

Available at Pass & Stow is a unique take on the delicious mexican street corn, but with a twist! This popcorn is instead tossed with tajin spice, lime and cotija cheese.

Federal Donuts Chicken Tenders

Any true local will know that anything Federal Donuts puts out is delicious. Over the years they’ve given us fried chicken, donuts, a chicken sandwich and now the versatile tenders. These are hand-breaded and served with their infamous rooster sauce. I have to say, these are some of the best tenders I’ve ever had. Crispy and seasoned to perfection, get in line early for these. Federal Donuts will also be available in the suites for the first time this season.

South Philly Disco Fries (Pass & Stow)

Why don’t more places take the king of sandwiches, The Roast Pork, and slap it all on some curly fries? That is what the Aramark team did here and I can say this was the best tasting thing I had at the unveiling. Crispy fries topped with roast pork, sharp provolone, broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers. Like are you KIDDING ME?!?

1883 Burger Co. (Section 109 & 207)

Think the Boardwalk Eats and throw that concept in new sections. Fresh, never frozen, burgers, chicken tenders, jumbo franks and boardwalk fries.

Greens & Grains (Section 125)

The local chain will be serving plant-based food options for fans. I was able to try both their plant-based gyro pita and “chk’n” parm pesto sandwich. As a dedicated meat-eater, these were both delicious options and shouldn’t be skipped.

Miso Couscous (Premium Suites Option)

While I didn’t get a chance to try this dish (Not Pictured: overflowing plate), the Phillies have another vegetarian option with this roasted baby eggplant, broccolini and romesco couscous dish.

Seasons Inning Stretch

For the 2023 MLB Season, Aramark will be debuting a seasonally inspired food and beverage program in the spring, summer and fall. To begin the season, they will be offering a jerk chicken sandwich with has pulled jerk chicken, pickle slaw and fried plantains on a brioche roll.

Coca-Cola Corner

“Out” is the Boardwalk Eats branding and “In” is the Coca-Cola Corner.