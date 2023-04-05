Rise and Phight: 4/5/2023

Well, that’s more like it.

A 200th career home run by Kyle Schwarber, a dominant night from the bullpen and all the ingredients were there for the Phillies’ first victory. Craig Kimbrel made things a little dicey at the end, something we should probably get used to, but still, the game never really felt like it was going to get away from them.

Now all they need to do is beat Gerrit Cole today!

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: