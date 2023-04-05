Rise and Phight: 4/5/2023

Well, that’s more like it.
A 200th career home run by Kyle Schwarber, a dominant night from the bullpen and all the ingredients were there for the Phillies’ first victory. Craig Kimbrel made things a little dicey at the end, something we should probably get used to, but still, the game never really felt like it was going to get away from them.
Now all they need to do is beat Gerrit Cole today!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The team made some moves yesterday, sending down Yunior Marte, recalling McKinley Moore and DFA’ing Jhailyn Ortiz.
- Speaking of Moore, they really need him to throw strikes while he is here.
- Coming into today, the team needed to make some changes with a very busy stretch coming up soon.
- Great. Now Griff McGarry is hurt too.
MLB news:
- Manny Machado became the first person to be ejected arguing about a pitch clock violation.
- Like him or not, Rob Manfred’s tenure will be defined by the rules changes put into effect this year.
- Thanks to some injuries to their staff, the Orioles are calling up Grayson Rodriguez to face Jacob deGrom today.
- Fernando Tatis, Jr. is going to start a rehab assignment soon. Watch out, NL West.
