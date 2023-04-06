Rise and Phight: 4/6/2023

There is no home opener today. That’s not a totally bad thing.

Darick Hall was injured yesterday, necessitating the team call up Kody Clemens. Hall’s thumb was hurt in his attempt to stretch a single into a double, which could pose a problem for the team that is already down their starting first baseman. If Hall is out for longer than anticipated, there could be some real problems, so maybe just taking today and retrenching isn’t the worst idea in the world.

On to the links.

MLB news: