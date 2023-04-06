Rise and Phight: 4/6/2023

There is no home opener today. That’s not a totally bad thing.
Darick Hall was injured yesterday, necessitating the team call up Kody Clemens. Hall’s thumb was hurt in his attempt to stretch a single into a double, which could pose a problem for the team that is already down their starting first baseman. If Hall is out for longer than anticipated, there could be some real problems, so maybe just taking today and retrenching isn’t the worst idea in the world.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper took live batting practice yesterday, furthering the idea that he’s closer to returning than we thought.
- The 1-5 start to the season is among the observations made about this team from the road trip.
- The National League championship ring is going to mean something to these three players that were on the fringes of the team.
- Going to the World Series is tough. Going to the World Series the season after is even tougher.
MLB news:
- MLB has filed an emergency motion that demands two teams be paid immediately for their television deals.
- Liam Hendriks has completed his chemotherapy treatments, which is welcome news for anyone.
- Aaron Ashby will have shoulder surgery that puts him out for, likely, the rest of the 2023 season.
