Rise and Phight: 4/7/2023

Kind of a bummer about the postponement, but whatever

By Ethan Witte
So why, exactly, did the team postpone the home opener? People on social media were unhappy as the weather in Philadelphia was forecasted to be quite rough yesterday, but it actually turned out to be pretty pleasant. In the end, it’s not that big of a deal with the planned off day today, but to make people cancel plans is kind of annoying.

