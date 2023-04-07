Rise and Phight: 4/7/2023

So why, exactly, did the team postpone the home opener? People on social media were unhappy as the weather in Philadelphia was forecasted to be quite rough yesterday, but it actually turned out to be pretty pleasant. In the end, it’s not that big of a deal with the planned off day today, but to make people cancel plans is kind of annoying.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As the home opener dawns on us, the team itself is dealing with a, I believe the technical term is, “buttload” of injuries.
- Hey! Kyle Schwarber has something going for him at you local Wawa!
- There are lots of reasons to stay optimistic about the Phillies. Here are ten of them.
- Fangraphs put up their list of the top 33 prospects in the Phillies’ minor league system.
MLB news:
- Just when you thought there was nowhere else MLB could squeeze a dime from, take a look at the pitch clock.
- A lot of the minor league teams started their season last night. Here is at least one intriguing prospect from each team.
- Looks like the trade deadline will be a day earlier than last season.
- Top prospect Francisco Alvarez is coming to New York as the injury bug continues to bite the Mets.
