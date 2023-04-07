Gamethread 4/7: Reds at Phillies

The Good Guys are back at it and hope to truly get their season started. I’m not saying the Phillies need a sweep...but they need a sweep. They have a good chance of that with Wheeler on the mound. Kody Clemens makes his Phillies debut.

For the Bad Guys on the mound they got the Very Large Man, 23 year old Hunter Greene (he is 6’5 240 lbs). If you don’t recognize the rest of the lineup, neither do I. Will that spell ironic doom for the Phillies? Maybe!