Rise and Phight: 4/8/2023

Quite the pleasant day yesterday as it turns out. The Phillies won, everyone went home a little bit happier and the home schedule started off well. They’ll need to keep it going if their performance on the road to start the season was any indication.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The team loses another option at first base now that Darick Hall is officially down with thumb surgery.
- Speaking of Hall, these ideas to replace him sure are......something.
- Minor league season began all over the place this week. Here are five names to keep an eye on this spring.
MLB news:
- Hahahahahahahaha. The Mets got a new logo patch and their owner is already whining about it being “Phillies colors”.
- Michael Harris II went on the injured list, but the team doesn’t expect it to be a long term thing.
- The Rangers tried to rebuild their pitching staff, but those efforts suffered a blow with the injury to Jake Odorizzi.
