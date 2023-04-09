Rise and Phight: 4/9/2023

Gotta love going into an Easter weekend on the back of that kind of win. Nick Lodolo was quite nasty against the Phillies lineup, but they kept the game close thanks to Bailey Falter and company, earning a series win against the Reds.
Today is a good day to eat a lot of food and watch the Phillies. You should do so.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Kyle Schwarber made a really nice gesture to the family of the slain Temple police officer. He’s a good dude.
- Jhailyn Ortiz continues his fall from the lofty heights of his huge signing bonus. He’s been outrighted to Lehigh Valley.
- Until all the help arrives back in Philadelphia, this team looks like they’ll just have to make due with what they’ve got.
MLB news:
- Are the new rules helping to close the gap between the hitters and the pitchers?
- Austin Meadows continues to struggle with his mental health, stepping away from the Tigers yet again.
- The Rocket City Trash Pandas, an Angels minor league affiliate, threw a combined no-hitter....and lost 7-5.
