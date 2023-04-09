 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 4/9/2023

What a victory for the team

By Ethan Witte
Gotta love going into an Easter weekend on the back of that kind of win. Nick Lodolo was quite nasty against the Phillies lineup, but they kept the game close thanks to Bailey Falter and company, earning a series win against the Reds.

Today is a good day to eat a lot of food and watch the Phillies. You should do so.

On to the links.

