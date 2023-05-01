Rise and Phight: 5/1/2023

Well, today is kind of a big day, isn’t it? That’s right....an off day!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Losing Cristian Pache for a while to surgery on his knee actually does hurt the team a bit. He was starting to turn it around.
- Nick Castellanos has been better defensively, which reflects a goal of the team: “be a little bit better” with the gloves.
- In other injury news, the team got some good news on Taijuan Walker and Ranger Suarez, something they really did need.
- Trea Turner and Bryce Harper will be reunited on the field soon. How did that happen?
MLB news:
- MLB held their series in Mexico City, which saw some offense this weekend. They’ve got a ways to go before they get a team of their own.
- A feel good story out of Pittsburgh as Drew Maggi got his first major league hit for the Pirates after so many years in the minors.
- First, MLB edited a clip from Oakland that had signs criticizing A’s ownership. Then they changed it back, claiming they didn’t know it was changed.
- The White Sox finally ended their 10 game losing streak, but there was a little issue with their star center fielder.
Loading comments...