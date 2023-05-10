Rise and Phight: 5/10/2023

Kyle Schwarber had to leave yesterday’s game with what was called a foot contusion. Hopefully there isn’t something more sinister they find later on since losing Schwarber would present an issue for the team. They weathered the storm with Harper coming back early, but losing Schwarber for any extended period of time during the year robs them of yet another power threat in the lineup. Let’s just keep hoping those x-rays were correct.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies are going to London. I truly hope some of the players recreate the Parks and Rec episode where they were there.
- There’s some hopeful news here about Andrew Painter, as well as a return date for Ranger Suarez.
MLB news:
- Gary Sanchez is going back to New York....but it’s in the National League.
- Orlando has thrown their hat into the expansion ring, even showing off what the stadium would look like.
- Those wacky A’s now are getting a new land deal in Las Vegas. Will the wonders never cease?
- Max Scherzer had to have his start skipped last night, but it looks like he’ll be fine.
