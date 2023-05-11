Rise and Phight: 5/11/2023

Going to Colorado always looks really good on paper. Particularly this season, the Rockies are actually quite bad, but they always seem to pose an issue for the Phillies when they arrive. There is some momentum on their side heading there, but the thin air has a way of evaporating that momentum. Let’s just hope they can get out of there with at least winning the series.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As we mentioned yesterday, Jose Alvarado went to the injured list, but it looks like it’s not as bad as feared.
- Bryce Harper is getting a lot of praise from people for his work ethic as he continues to come back from his injury.
- Everyone is stealing bases these days in MLB....except for the Phillies. Why is that, especially with the speed they do have?
MLB news:
- There are always going to be bad teams in baseball. It just seems like the teams that are bad this year are really bad.
- Contain your surprise: Sixto Sanchez is hurt again. Probably isn’t a big deal right?
- Speaking of the Marlins, they’re promoting their top pitching prospect this weekend in Eury Perez.
- The Braves look like they’ll be without two top arms for quite a while.
Loading comments...