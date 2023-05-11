 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 5/11/2023

A day off before getting a mile high

By Ethan Witte
Going to Colorado always looks really good on paper. Particularly this season, the Rockies are actually quite bad, but they always seem to pose an issue for the Phillies when they arrive. There is some momentum on their side heading there, but the thin air has a way of evaporating that momentum. Let’s just hope they can get out of there with at least winning the series.

On to the links.

