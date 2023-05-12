Rise and Phight: 5/12/2023

When you have series like this one in Colorado, what are your expectations? Do you expect them to win the series? Sweep? Get swept?
It’s hard since they should be the favorite to win it and they have momentum on their side, but they just don’t play well there. We’ll see.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Jose Alvarado’s absence for the next two weeks is going to test a bullpen that has had some issues thus far.
- Craig Kimbrel has been feeling much better, much more in rhythm. Just in the nick of time, too.
- A nice story about Bryson Stott and his mother, who he has gotten his “pay it forward”-ness from.
MLB news:
- Remember when MLB declared the Negro Leagues a major league and took all their statistics? Yeah, that hasn’t gone well.
- Hey, how about a nice mock draft to get your morning started?
- For all the frenzy that the big names get, it’s the middle class of free agents that need to provide value and this year, they have.
- The Twins suffered a big blow to their rotation as Tyler Mahle will need to undergo Tommy John surgery.
