Rise and Phight: 5/12/2023

The Phillies need to win this series in Colorado

By Ethan Witte
When you have series like this one in Colorado, what are your expectations? Do you expect them to win the series? Sweep? Get swept?

It’s hard since they should be the favorite to win it and they have momentum on their side, but they just don’t play well there. We’ll see.

On to the links.

