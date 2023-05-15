 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 5/15/2023

What a day for Philadelphia

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been said that the Phillies showed more fight yesterday than the 76ers did and I, for one, cannot see how one would argue with that. Watching the 76ers wilt under the pressure of the Game 7 glare was something to behold, but watching Bryce Harper try to take on the entire team simply because one pitcher, who couldn’t throw strikes, mocked the Phillies made me proud.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...