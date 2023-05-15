Rise and Phight: 5/15/2023

It’s been said that the Phillies showed more fight yesterday than the 76ers did and I, for one, cannot see how one would argue with that. Watching the 76ers wilt under the pressure of the Game 7 glare was something to behold, but watching Bryce Harper try to take on the entire team simply because one pitcher, who couldn’t throw strikes, mocked the Phillies made me proud.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- All of a sudden, when Jose Alvarado goes down to injury, Connor Brogdon makes himself a more valuable member of the bullpen.
- Speaking of Alvarado, he has home run chickens. Which is something. Here is the backstory about them you’ve been craving.
MLB news:
- Don Denkinger, the umpire responsible for one of the more famous calls in World Series history, passed away over the weekend at the age of 86.
- You’ve probably noticed, but mental health has come to the forefront for players a lot more in the recent news.
- Scary news in Colorado as Ryan Feltner will be out a while for a skull fracture and concussion he suffered over the weekend.
- You know, I’m starting to become very invested in this whole Cardinals catching saga that is unfolding.
