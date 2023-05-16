Backfire - Giants 6, Phillies 3

The “opener” experiment didn’t quite work out.

In an effort to preserve marginal starter Bailey Falter, the Phillies tabbed Connor Brogdon as the sacrificial lamb to absorb Falter’s early-inning misadventures, only to eventually bring in Falter anyway with two outs and the bases loaded in the first.

Falter would somehow escape the first inning unscathed and then allow six unearned runs after a Bryson Stott error with one out in the bottom of the second.

With one out and a runner on first in the top of the second, Alec Bohm took a 1-1 slider to deep left-center field for a homerun to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Another Bohm Run



Alec Bohm has 30 RBIs now.

Two behind the NL lead

pic.twitter.com/px61xlo2In — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 16, 2023

A pair of singles and a fielder’s choice followed by a fielding error by Bryson Stott allowed for six unearned runs to score against Falter and a 6-2 lead for the Giants.

Michael Conforto hit his 8th HR of the season and 23rd HR career against the Phillies to give the Giants a 4-2 lead at the time.

Giants take the lead on a Michael Conforto homer! pic.twitter.com/oEwWbxIIl0 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 16, 2023

In the top of the 6th Harper, Schwarber and Realmuto would load the bases before a Bohm sac fly tallied the Phillies third and final run of the night.

These teams are back at it tomorrow for the sandwich game of the series as Zach Wheeler takes on Alex Cobb at 9:45pm Philly time.