Rise and Phight: 5/16/2023

I’ve waffled back and forth on Bailey Falter. There are games where he pitches very well and games like last night where his lack of an adequate arsenal leads to losses like that. The defense didn’t help, but it was still most Falter getting lit up.

With the team trying to opener idea to hide his deficiencies, failing at that, at what point does the team acknowledge that maybe an alternative to Falter is the best solution? They’re currently lacking in those options, magnifying the injury to Andrew Painter this spring, but soon, they’ll have to truly see what else is available.

On to the links.

MLB news: