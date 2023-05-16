Rise and Phight: 5/16/2023

I’ve waffled back and forth on Bailey Falter. There are games where he pitches very well and games like last night where his lack of an adequate arsenal leads to losses like that. The defense didn’t help, but it was still most Falter getting lit up.
With the team trying to opener idea to hide his deficiencies, failing at that, at what point does the team acknowledge that maybe an alternative to Falter is the best solution? They’re currently lacking in those options, magnifying the injury to Andrew Painter this spring, but soon, they’ll have to truly see what else is available.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Now that the 76ers are done for their season, people are going to pay more attention to the Phillies. How’s that goin’?
- The team’s lease at Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater is soon up. The team wants an upgrade. The city needs advice. Here’s how negotiations are going.
- Bryce Harper is looking to avoid a suspension for Sunday’s altercation in Colorado.
MLB news:
- Power rankings for MLB? Sure, what wants them?
- Did you realize Angel Hernandez hasn’t been working games as an umpire? Turns out he has a back injury and still needs recovery time.
- MLB has reached their quarter pole mark, so what have we learned by this point? Turns out, a lot.
