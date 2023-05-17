 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 5/17/2023

A series loss in San Francisco? That’s odd.

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Something about the western part of the country. It feels like the team never plays well over of late. Jet lag? General underpreparedness? Whatever it is, they need get it together for today’s game to avoid coming home three games under .500.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...