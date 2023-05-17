Rise and Phight: 5/17/2023

Something about the western part of the country. It feels like the team never plays well over of late. Jet lag? General underpreparedness? Whatever it is, they need get it together for today’s game to avoid coming home three games under .500.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies optioned Bailey Falter to the minors yesterday. What options do they have now for their rotation?
- Originally, Andrew Painter was supposed to be the fifth starter. With that plan waylaid and Falter faltering, the team needs a new plan.
- The team may have found a new relief pitching prospect that is going to get there fast, plus other notes on prospects.
MLB news:
- The new schedule has had an effect on the game just as much as the implementation of the new rules.
- MLB wanted action with the new rules. Have they gotten it this year?
- Domingo German got caught with a foreign substance on his hand and is looking at a suspension.
- Kumar Rocker will undergo Tommy John surgery and is done for the season, as well as most of next season.
