Gamethread 5/17: Phillies at Giants

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Stott 4
Turner 6
Harper DH
Castellanos 9
Schwarber 7
Realmuto 2
Bohm 5
Marsh 8
Clemens 3
Walker RHP
For the Giants:
LaMonte Wade Jr.- 1B
Thairo Estrada - 2B
Michael Conforto - RF
Wilmer Flores - DH
Mike Yastrzemski - CF
Casey Schmitt - 3B
Blake Sabol - LF
Brandon Crawford - SS
Joey Bart - C
Ross Stripling - RHP
Let’s talk about it.
