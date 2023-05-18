Rise and Phight: 5/18/2023

And the road trip started off so well.
Driving around yesterday listening to the game, there was a stat that surprised even me relayed along. Including yesterday’s loss, the Phillies are 6-23 in their last 29 games in San Francisco. That’s just horrendously bad, something that boggles the mind. There were so many issues yesterday that creeped up on the team - Taijuan Walker worrying us even more, Trea Turner still not able to come through, not hitting with runners in scoring position again - that is probably lost that the team was down 4-0 after a demoralizing start to the game by Walker and they still managed to come back to tie it up.
And yet...
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There is a lot of talk about how frustrated the team is right now amidst a four game losing streak.
- Adding to the frustration is the fact that right now, Taijuan Walker looks like one expensive problem the team has.
- Even through it all, there is still some silver linings to see with this team. They’re not dead...yet.
MLB news:
- In carrying on the true tradition of Arizona pitching aces, Zac Gallen killed a bird during warmups.
- Teams have been warned about hitters trying to circumvent the pitch clock rules.
- Guess who is headed to the bullpen in Boston? Someone you probably would have guessed while he was here in Philadelphia.
