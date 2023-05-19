Rise and Phight: 5/19/2023

There isn’t really a reason to panic just yet with this team since there is so much baseball still left to be played, but this series against the Cubs feels very important.
A lot of players have been struggling lately and could use a series to get back on their feet offensively. Trea Turner is the first one that comes to mind, but someone like Brandon Marsh also needs one. Situationally, we all know that with runners in scoring position, it would be nice if someone got a huge hit for the team, something to pick up everyone. Solid pitching would help as well, particularly from the starters. It’s just one of those three game sets where if everything were to break in the Phillies’ direction, it would really go a long way.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- When the boss speaks, we should listen. Dave Dombrowski spoke about the team’s 20-23 record....in 2023.
- So far into this season, the team can be defined by one stat.
MLB news:
- Las Vegas seems like the likely destination for the Oakland A’s, but is that what MLB should want for the team?
- Realignment always shows up whenever there are too many good teams in one division, so here we go again.
- A prospect from Uganda is coming stateside to try and show people what he can do.
Loading comments...