Rise and Phight: 5/19/2023

There isn’t really a reason to panic just yet with this team since there is so much baseball still left to be played, but this series against the Cubs feels very important.

A lot of players have been struggling lately and could use a series to get back on their feet offensively. Trea Turner is the first one that comes to mind, but someone like Brandon Marsh also needs one. Situationally, we all know that with runners in scoring position, it would be nice if someone got a huge hit for the team, something to pick up everyone. Solid pitching would help as well, particularly from the starters. It’s just one of those three game sets where if everything were to break in the Phillies’ direction, it would really go a long way.

