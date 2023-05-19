Cubs 10 Phillies 1

The Philadelphia Phillies lose again to the Chicago Cubs by a final score of 10-1, dropping their record to 20-24.

Bryson Stott began the bottom of the first with a classic Luis Arraez impression, taking a curveball back up the middle for a single. After a Trea Turner flyout, Bryce Harper hit a ground ball off Patrick Wisdom’s glove, which advanced Stott to third and Harper to second. Nick Castellanos took a flyball to right so Stott could tag, 1-0 Phillies.

The Cubs looked to answer in the second with a leadoff single by Trey Mancini, a blooper by Yan Gomes, and a walk for Christopher Morel. Nick Madirgal added fuel to the fire with a seeing-eye single back up the middle to make it 2-1 Cubs. Ranger Suárez hung a changeup to Nico Hoerner for him to smoke down the left field line to extend the Cubs’ lead to 4-1.

After just two innings and 65 pitches, Jeff Hoffman came in relief of Suárez. Hoffman pitched two innings, struckout three, and showcased a nasty splitter, just ask Ian Happ.

Back on January 4, the Phillies made a sneaky trade for right-hander Erich Uelmen from the Cubs in exchange for cash. Uelmen was called up after a 1.04 ERA in AAA after Bailey Falter was sent down.

After a double from Seiya Suzuki and a walk from Miles Mastrobuoni, they both stole to put runners on second and third. Yan Gomes hit a sac fly to make it and Morel hit a chopper that Turner couldn’t handle, 6-1 Cubs. After a Nick Madrigal walk, Hoerner smoked a high fastball over the head of Castellanos to bring home two more, 8-1.

I can’t imagine it was the best birthday Uelmen has ever had.

Andrew Vasquez continued to be a valuable long man with a 1.33 ERA across 20.1 innings. A sneaky pickup by President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.

Marcus Stroman was masterful going six innings, no runs, and four strikeouts on 88 pitches. The Phillies had no answer for Stroman, who’s having a breakout second season in Chicago.

In the ninth, Andrew Bellatti walked Matt Mervis, got Gomes to fly out, and allowed a homer to Morel.

Christopher Morel has hit six home runs in nine games played this season pic.twitter.com/cNs25R9ATJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2023

(nice)

The Phillies used six different pitchers and a position player to get through this game and will likely need fresh arms Sunday.

The Phillies will play the second of a three-game series tomorrow at 4:05 with Aaron Nola getting the ball against Jameson Taillon.