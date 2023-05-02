 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 5/2/2023

I mean, this is all about Harper

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

You know what today’s news is going to be all about. When a former NL MVP comes off of the injured list, it’s a big deal. It just feels a lot bigger when it’s a player with as high a profile as Bryce Harper. Defying almost every logical timeline, Harper is expected to be in the lineup tonight as the team’s designated hitter.

It’s a good day.

On to the links.

