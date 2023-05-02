Rise and Phight: 5/2/2023

You know what today’s news is going to be all about. When a former NL MVP comes off of the injured list, it’s a big deal. It just feels a lot bigger when it’s a player with as high a profile as Bryce Harper. Defying almost every logical timeline, Harper is expected to be in the lineup tonight as the team’s designated hitter.
It’s a good day.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- In all the happiness over Harper, one does have to wonder: is his return maybe too much, too soon?
- With Harper’s return, someone has to go off of the roster. Who’s it gonna be?
- In other Phillies news, Matt Gelb does a terrific profile on Jose Alvarado, a man with a changed heart.
- Matt Strahm has changed his role, defied expectations and is thriving in the rotation.
MLB news:
- April is in the books and that means it’s time for grades for all 30 teams in the game.
- Pretty much every effect MLB was hoping would happen with the new rules has come true, much to their delight.
- We’ve already seen one major unionization happen in the game lately. Might another one be on the horizon?
