Gamethread 5/20: Cubs at Phillies

Game 2 in the battle of cities with GOATed beef sandwiches.

For the Phillies:

Notably, Trea Turner gets the day off after going hitless in the team’s last five games.

One roster note:

Prior to today’s game, the Phillies recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 26-man roster, RHP Erich Uelmen was optioned to Lehigh Valley following last night’s game. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 20, 2023

For the Cubs:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for game two in Philly!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/2XhzmuwQcp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2023

Cubs prospect Matt Mervis joins the lineup today at first base. Mervis joined the Cubs in the beginning of the month after crushing at Triple-A Iowa this season, posting a 140 wRC+ in April.

Let’s chat.