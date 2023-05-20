 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread 5/20: Cubs at Phillies

It’s Nola Day...take that for what you will.

By Mike.Becker
/ new
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 in the battle of cities with GOATed beef sandwiches.

For the Phillies:

Notably, Trea Turner gets the day off after going hitless in the team’s last five games.

One roster note:

For the Cubs:

Cubs prospect Matt Mervis joins the lineup today at first base. Mervis joined the Cubs in the beginning of the month after crushing at Triple-A Iowa this season, posting a 140 wRC+ in April.

Let’s chat.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...