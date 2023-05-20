Gamethread 5/20: Cubs at Phillies

Game 2 in the battle of cities with GOATed beef sandwiches.
For the Phillies:
Nola Day. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 20, 2023
Notably, Trea Turner gets the day off after going hitless in the team’s last five games.
One roster note:
Prior to today's game, the Phillies recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 26-man roster, RHP Erich Uelmen was optioned to Lehigh Valley following last night's game.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 20, 2023
For the Cubs:
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for game two in Philly!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2023
Cubs prospect Matt Mervis joins the lineup today at first base. Mervis joined the Cubs in the beginning of the month after crushing at Triple-A Iowa this season, posting a 140 wRC+ in April.
