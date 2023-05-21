Rise and Phight: 5/21/2023

On Saturday afternoon, the Phillies’ five-game losing streak came to an end. The day after receiving a beat down from the Chicago Cubs, the Phillies returned the favor with a 12-3 whupping. For the first time all season, a Phillie hit a home run with the bases loaded, and all of a sudden, Aaron Nola’s “bad” season doesn’t seem all that bad.

While the Phillies were succeeding on the field on Saturday, they were also busy off it, making a couple of moves to shake up their starting rotation.

Phillies news

After his last start, Phillies fans might not have wanted to see Taijuan Walker again, but they’ll be seeing him sooner than expected as he’ll start Sunday’s game on short rest.

The Phillies don’t really have a fifth starter right now. After claiming former Dodger Dylan Covey off waivers, it is possible that he will fill that role.

MLB news