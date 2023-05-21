 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 5/21/2023

The losing streak is over

By The Smarty Jones
Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dylan Covey may be the Phillies’ new fifth starter
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Phillies’ five-game losing streak came to an end. The day after receiving a beat down from the Chicago Cubs, the Phillies returned the favor with a 12-3 whupping. For the first time all season, a Phillie hit a home run with the bases loaded, and all of a sudden, Aaron Nola’s “bad” season doesn’t seem all that bad.

While the Phillies were succeeding on the field on Saturday, they were also busy off it, making a couple of moves to shake up their starting rotation.

