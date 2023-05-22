Rise and Phight: 5/22/2023

The gamble to pitch Taijuan Walker on short rest paid off as he delivered 5.1 scoreless innings. Combined with Bryson Stott’s pinch-hit home run, and the Phillies emerged with a 2-1 win that gave them a series win over the Chicago Cubs.
Phillies news
- A small fix made a big difference for Taijuan Walker on Sunday.
- The Phillies haven’t always come up big in clutch spots this season, but Bryson Stott certainly did in his pinch hitting appearance on Sunday.
- Not that the bar was set particularly high in seasons past, but Matt Gelb of The Athletic ($) discusses how the Phillies’ bullpen has been improved this season.
MLB news
- With the Dodgers’ rotation hampered by injuries (join the club), they’ll turn to a couple of top prospects to fill the void.
- To prepare for the Phillies’ next opponent, take a look at what the staff at AZ Snake Pit have to say about the state of the Diamondbacks.
