Rise and Phight: 5/22/2023

The gamble to pitch Taijuan Walker on short rest paid off as he delivered 5.1 scoreless innings. Combined with Bryson Stott’s pinch-hit home run, and the Phillies emerged with a 2-1 win that gave them a series win over the Chicago Cubs.

Phillies news

A small fix made a big difference for Taijuan Walker on Sunday.

The Phillies haven’t always come up big in clutch spots this season, but Bryson Stott certainly did in his pinch hitting appearance on Sunday.

Not that the bar was set particularly high in seasons past, but Matt Gelb of The Athletic ($) discusses how the Phillies’ bullpen has been improved this season.

MLB news