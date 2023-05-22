 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 5/22/2023

Thanks to an adjustment by Taijuan Walker, the Phillies won the series against the Cubs

By The Smarty Jones
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies
Much better from Taijuan Walker on Sunday
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The gamble to pitch Taijuan Walker on short rest paid off as he delivered 5.1 scoreless innings. Combined with Bryson Stott’s pinch-hit home run, and the Phillies emerged with a 2-1 win that gave them a series win over the Chicago Cubs.

Phillies news

MLB news

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...