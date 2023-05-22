Phillies MLR: Clearwater Threshers continue to dominate

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-33, 10 games back)

Hitting Highlights:

Scott Kingery - 39 G, 143 AB .252/.333/.406, 3 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 13 RBI, 16 BB, 39 K, 12 SB

Jake Cave - 15 G, 68 AB, .426/.487/.765, 11 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 7 BB, 12 K, 1 SB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 22 G, 73 AB, .315/.427/.575, 5 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 20 BB, 28 K, 1 SB

Simon Muzziotti - 40 G, 156 AB, .365/.405/.487, 6 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 2 RBI, 11 BB, 20 K, 10 SB

Pitching Highlights:

Noah Skirrow - 39.1 IP, 41 H, 21 R, 20 ER, 8 HR, 14 BB, 30 K

Michael Plassmeyer - 37 IP, 41 H, 27 R, 25 ER, 6 HR, 17 BB, 41 K

Cristopher Sanchez - 26.2 IP, 24 H, 18 R, 18 ER, 4 HR, 19 BB, 27 K

Francisco Morales - 16 IP, 20 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 3 HR, 15 BB, 22 K

McKinley Moore - 12 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 17 BB, 20 K

The IronPigs would actually be really good if they had any semblance of pitching, but here we are! Jake Cave showing us he is a very good AAA player. Jhailyn Ortiz and Simon Muzziotti really improving their stock and giving me hope that they can contribute to a positive way to the big club this year or in the near future. Scott Kingery has had himself a nice May after a brutal April, slashing .273/.369/.473 with 3 dingers and 2 stolen bases. Speaking of folks we will probably never see in the majors who had promising times as a prospect, Francisco Morales. We now know why he was removed off the 40-man roster without any fear. McKinley Moore remains a very interesting bullpen candidate if he can cut down on the walks.



Reading Fightin Phils (15-23, 10.5 games back)

Hitting Highlights:

Carlos De La Cruz - 36 G, 149 AB, .268/.329/.483, 8 2B, 8 HR, 19 RBI, 10 BB, 43 K

Ethan Wilson - 26 G, 97 AB, .278/.333/.546, 6 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 19 RBI, 8 BB, 26 K, 1 SB

Johan Rojas - 36 G, 149 AB, .275/.345/.369, 6 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 14 BB, 27 K, 13 SB

Pitching Highlights:

Mick Abel - 30 IP, 20 H, 16 R, 15 ER, 3 HR, 16 BB, 32 K

Brett Schulze - 13.2 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 HR, 7 BB, 23 K

Cristian Hernandez - 12.2 IP, 13 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 HR, 6 BB, 16 K

Griff McGarry - 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Not a “great” offense, but certainly one that should be supporting a better than 15-win team. As with those IronPigs, the Fightins pitching is absolutely dreadful. Mick Abel is their only capable starter and has two quality starts sandwiched around a dumpster fire so far in May. 9 of his 15 earned runs came in that dumpster fire start, for reference. Carlos De La Cruz is a fun prospect, but man the peripherals aren’t fun to look at. In May thus far he has 21 strikeouts to 3 walks in 83 PA. Meanwhile, Johan Rojas has been on fire at the plate. In his last 87 plate appearance he has a .325/.372/.425 slash with a homer and 8 stolen bases.



Jersey Shore BlueClaws (15-15, 4 games back)

Hitting Highlights:

Rixon Wingrove - 31 G, 115 AB, .261/.341/.496, 4 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 26 RBI, 11 BB, 29 K, 2 SB

Kendall Simmons - 18 G, 69 AB, .333/.432/.638, 4 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 16 RBI, 9 BB, 20 K, 2 SB

Marcus Lee Sang - 31 G, 112 AB, .286/.434/.455, 5 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 19 RBI, 29 BB, 43 K, 10 SB

Casey Martin - 33 G, 121 AB, .264/.350/.405, 6 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 15 BB, 31 K, 11 SB

Hao-Yu Lee - 28 G, 98 AB, .286/.410/.378, 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 18 BB, 22 K, 8 SB

Pitching Highlights:

Carlos Betancourt - 23 IP, 14 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 2 HR, 12 BB, 30 K

Tommy McCollum - 13 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 12 BB, 25 K

Rodolfo Sanchez - 15 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 HR, 9 BB, 25 K

Gunner Mayer - 20.1 IP, 18 H, 11 R, 11 ER, HR, 12 BB, 22 K

Orion Kerkering - 5.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, HR, 2 BB, 5 K

This BlueClaws squad isn’t a terribly interesting bunch outside of Hao-Yu Lee, who after a disappointing April is slashing .366/.471/.537 in May with his only homer of the season and 4 stolen bases in 12 games. Kendall Simmons continues to rise from the prospect graveyard with very respectable numbers, albeit as a bit of an older player in High-A ball. Marcus Lee Sang will be one to keep an eye on if he can cut his strikeout numbers down. Orion Kerkering gets the promotion to Jersey Shore after absolutely murdering Florida League pitching to the tune of 18 strikeouts to 1 walk in 10.1 innings pitched.



Clearwater Threshers (29-10, 7 game lead)

Hitting Highlights:

Cade Fergus - 28 G, 87 AB, .253/.356/.506, 7 2B, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 10 BB, 41 K, 2 SB

Bryan Rincon - 31 G, 105 AB, .229/.344/.390, 5 2B, 4 HR, 20 RBI, 17 BB, 33 K, 6 SB

Emaarion Boyd - 28 G, 97 AB, .247/.371/.278, 3 2B, 9 RBI, 12 BB, 18 K, 22 SB

Justin Crawford - 28 G, 104 AB, .317/.390/.375, 4 2B, 1 3B, 18 RBI, 12 BB, 25 K, 17 SB

Gabriel Ricones Jr. - 33 G, 119 AB, .269/.412/.487, 11 2B, 5 HR, 15 RBI, 24 BB, 43 K, 17 SB

Pitching Highlights:

Alex McFarlane - 27.1 IP, 25 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 1 HR, 18 BB, 39 K

Samuel Aldegheri - 24.2 IP, 22 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 3 HR, 7 BB, 36 K

Wesley Moore - 19.2 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 9 BB, 34 K

Eduar Segovia - 17 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 9 ER, HR, 23 BB, 27 K

Jack Dallas - 22 IP, 15 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 9 BB, 25 K

Jean Cabrera - 18.1 IP, 25 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 3 HR, 5 BB, 24 K

Wen Hui Pan - 20 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 21 K

Starlyn Castillo - 12.1 IP, 17 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 11 BB, 16 K

It has been awhile since we’ve actually had a good Clearwater team to follow and not just standings-wise. Justin Crawford certainly performing like a 1st round pick and hasn’t stopped hitting these first two months. The lack of power is disappointing, but you have to remember he is still just 19 years old. Emaaron Boyd’s basestealing prowess has been quite the show in the early going with his 22 swipes ranking 11th in the minor leagues (9 off the league-lead). Threshers pitching leads the league in strikeouts with 455 in 348 innings, 36 more than the next closest team. Also in fun team stats, Thresher hitters have 98 stolen bases which not only leads the league, but is 38 more than the second closest.