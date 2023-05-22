 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread 5/22: Diamondbacks at Phillies

There’s a snake in my boot!

By Mike.Becker
/ new
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The D-Backs, led by former future Phillie Christian Walker, arrive at CBP having won seven of their last nine games. The Phillies are looking for their third straight win tonight.

For the Phillies:

Brandon Marsh gets another night off in favor of Dalton Guthrie.

For the Diamondbacks:

Let’s talk about it.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...