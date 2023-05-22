Gamethread 5/22: Diamondbacks at Phillies

The D-Backs, led by former future Phillie Christian Walker, arrive at CBP having won seven of their last nine games. The Phillies are looking for their third straight win tonight.
For the Phillies:
Wheels up. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 22, 2023
Brandon Marsh gets another night off in favor of Dalton Guthrie.
For the Diamondbacks:
Game 48. #ArizonaBorn pic.twitter.com/f2bJC7Frt0— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 22, 2023
Let’s talk about it.
