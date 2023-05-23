Rise and Phight: 5/23/2023

Wheels struggled on the mound a bit last night, didn’t he? And the offense appeared more desperate than aggressive. Maybe facing Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.48 ERA ) tonight will give the Fightins’ bats an opportunity to find their bearings in the box and bring home the dub.

We’ll get ‘em tonight. Gotta keep the Phaith.

On to the links.

