The snakes came biting: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 3

Fresh off a fun and much needed series win over the Chicago Cubs, the Phillies welcomed their next guest into Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies welcomed the Arizona Diamondbacks into their home and it seems as if the Diamondbacks stripped the keys right from the quivering hands of the Phillies and took Game one of the three game set, 6-3.

Zack Wheeler took the mound for the Phillies looking to add some consistency to his season while the Diamondbacks sent out Tommy Henry, a young pitcher who struggles with command.

The Diamondbacks took an early three run lead in the second inning when Lourdes Gurriel Jr took Wheeler deep to left field. Soon after that, Geraldo Perdomo wanted a slice of the Wheeler pie and doubled to the right field gap scoring two more Diamondbacks.

Wheeler in this cursed second inning struggled with locating his stuff. Ricky-Bo mentioned in the pregame that Wheeler only struggles when he misses his spot and Wheeler definitely proved that theory to be correct. Wheeler’s final line at the conclusion of the matchup was six innings pitched, eight hits, three earned runs and only three strikeouts, very uncharacteristic of Wheeler.

The Phillies did not just roll over and die to become a meal for the young and hungry Diamondbacks instead in the fourth inning, trailing by three, Kyle Schwarber absolutely annihilated a ball into the left field seats which had an exit velocity of 112.9 MPH.

If you like Kyle Schwarber home runs, we have good news



pic.twitter.com/k3V0atmMXw — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) May 22, 2023

ne batter after the next, Bryson Stott came up, who is currently red hot, decided to launch one out as well making the score 3-2, perhaps lighting some hope into the minds and heads of the Phillies fans in attendance.

Bryson Stott with home runs on back to back days

pic.twitter.com/mIRroTuDrE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 23, 2023

But after the two homeruns by the Phillies and an RBI single from Trea Turner which turned out to be his first hit with a runner in scoring position since mid April, the Phillies couldn’t add on any more and ended up dropping the first game of the set.

Looking ahead, Matt Strahm will be the opener for the Phillies in game two of the series hoping to get the Phillies a win and maybe get the Phillies rolling.