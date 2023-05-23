 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread 5/23: Diamondbacks at Phillies

Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?

By Mike.Becker
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight’s Phillies lineup:

Edit: Brandon Marsh was scratched before the game with right shoulder inflammation, Dalton Guthrie will play center field and bat ninth.


Some further clarity here from Gelb on the plan with Strahm and recently-claimed starter Dylan Covey:

Bulk boy...hmm.

Anyway, speaking of Covey, a roster move:

For the Diamondbacks:

RED ALERT: We’ve got an Evan Longoria sighting.

Fun fact: Longoria is the only remaining active player from the 2008 World Series (he went 1 for 20).

Let’s chat in the comments!

