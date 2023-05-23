Gamethread 5/23: Diamondbacks at Phillies

Tonight’s Phillies lineup:

Edit: Brandon Marsh was scratched before the game with right shoulder inflammation, Dalton Guthrie will play center field and bat ninth.

Stott 2B

Turner SS

Harper DH

Castellanos RF

Schwarber LF

Realmuto C

Clemens 1B

Sosa 3B

Guthrie CF — Paul Casella (@Paul_CasellaMLB) May 23, 2023



Some further clarity here from Gelb on the plan with Strahm and recently-claimed starter Dylan Covey:

Matt Strahm will open tomorrow’s game with Dylan Covey behind him as a bulk boy. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) May 23, 2023

Bulk boy...hmm.

Anyway, speaking of Covey, a roster move:

Right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey, who was claimed on waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, reported to the club today. To make room for Covey on the 26-man roster, right-hander Andrew Bellatti was optioned to Lehigh Valley following last night’s game. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 23, 2023

For the Diamondbacks:

RED ALERT: We’ve got an Evan Longoria sighting.

Fun fact: Longoria is the only remaining active player from the 2008 World Series (he went 1 for 20).

