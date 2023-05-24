Rise and Phight: 5/24/2023

The Phillies lost again on Tuesday. Dylan Covey pitched well enough, but an early deficit, offensive struggles against a not-so-good pitcher, and a maddening ability to give back runs as soon as they score them resulted in a second straight loss to the Diamondbacks.

Elsewhere in baseball, animals are making headlines. Maybe the Phillies need to find some sort of good luck animal mascot to turn their season around.

Phillies news

We think Trea Turner sucks right now. Trea Turner thinks he sucks right now. I think the best solution would be for him to stop sucking.

Taking on “bulk boy” duties, Dylan Covey had a solid debut with the Phillies on Tuesday. It wasn’t enough to win the game but gives the team some hope that every fifth game won’t be an automatic loss.

Brandon Marsh has been in a slump and now (possibly not coincidentally) he’s dealing with a shoulder injury.

Phillies scratched Brandon Marsh from tonight's lineup with right shoulder inflammation. He is day-to-day.



Dalton Guthrie starts in CF. — Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) May 23, 2023

MLB news