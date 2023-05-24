Phillies are knees deep in a slump: Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 3

The Phillies are lost and they cannot be found as they lose to the Diamondbacks, 4-3. The Phillies have now lost seven of their last nine games and have lost yet another series. In an attempt to be positive the Phillies stayed in this one until the last pitch but it once again came down to failing to bring in runners in scoring position as the Phillies went one for six tonight.

Matt Strahm was the opener for this one and wasn’t as solid as he allowed a two run shot from Gabriel Moreno which gave the Diamondbacks an early lead and only managed to give us two innings. Another tiny positive from this game was Dylan Covey, who the Phillies acquired from the Dodgers, he was dealing for the most part as his final line at the conclusion of his start was five innings, five hits and six strikeouts.

After the Moreno homerun in the second inning, the Phillies got on the board thanks to an RBI double from Kody Clemens making it 2-1, who now has just as many runs batted in and homeruns as our $300 million dollar man, Trea Turner.

"Every guy is going to have to look in the mirror and understand what their job is, what their role is.



"I don't like the mindset of, 'Oh, it's early, it's May.'"



More from Bryce Harper after another frustrating Phillies loss.https://t.co/O8APMuErIN — Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) May 24, 2023

The inning after that the Diamondbacks got the run back and got back up two runs, once again showing that the Phillies just can’t manage to get a shutdown inning. Fast forward a couple more innings of a pitching duel between Covey and Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson, the Phillies found themselves with the bases loaded with zero outs. The usual fun sequence ended with the Phillies only getting one run thanks to a fielder’s choice from Kody Clemens. If the Phillies actually produced something in that situation, we may see a split in this series right now.

Moving further down the line now, the Phillies had both Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos on base, in scoring position, but Kyle Schwarber couldn’t bring them in.

The Phillies season that is in front of us has been very frustrating to say the least and the team really needs to begin to take a look in the mirror and they need to realize their identity because the inconsistency won’t get them anywhere this season. The Phillies now get to face one of the top National League pitchers tomorrow in the form of Zac Gallen at 1 p.m.