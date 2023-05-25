Rise and Phight: 5/25/2023

Our own Smarty Jones said it best: They did what now?

Can the Fightins pull off another win tonight in Atlanta? In his last few outings, Nola has looked more confident and in control. On the mound for the Braves is Dylan Dodd, who, according to reliable sources and a deep analysis of decades of statistics, isn’t very good at things like pitching.

Yesterday’s comeback and ultimate victory imbued the boys with good vibes. Can you feel it, man? It’s real.

On to the links:

Phillies news

Gotta love Trea Turner’s mom for joining Philly in holding the guy accountable for those strikeouts.

In the midst of struggles in almost every area, can the Phillies pull it together and hold their own against the NL East leading Braves and Mets?

Former Phil Shane Victorino goes long for the Savannah Bananas in Las Vegas.

MLB news