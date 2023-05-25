Gamethread 5/25: Phillies at Braves

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Night 1 in The A. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 25, 2023
: @NBCSPhilly // @MLBNetwork
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/DrsuLZNTyE
Ace lineup, ace on the mound, all hands on deck for the start of perhaps the most important series of the season so far.
For the Braves:
Braves lineup for Thursday vs. Philly:— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 25, 2023
RF Acuña Jr.
1B Olson
3B Riley
C Murphy
LF Rosario
2B Albies
DH Ozuna
SS Arcia
CF Harris II
LHP Dylan Dodd
Like the Phils, the Braves are coming off of a walk-off win last night against the Dodgers. Ozzie Albies delivered a sacrifice fly to score the game winner in a 4-3 victory.
Let’s chat in the comments!
Loading comments...