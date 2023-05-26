Rise and Phight: 5/26/2023

Whelp. Last night...sucked.

The Phillies at least kept it competitive until the eighth inning when good Soto decided to hang back at the hotel and send bad Soto to cover for him. Nola hanging balls over the plate for the Braves’ offense to hit over the fence wasn’t the most fun to watch, either. Considering the caliber of pitchers the bad guys sent to the mound, a fatter number should have been hung on the scoreboard and the Atlanta crowd should have left the ballpark with their heads hung in shame when it was all over.

Tonight they’re back at it for game 2 of 4 at Truist Park where they’ll face yet another Braves’ pitcher struggling this season. Here’s to hoping the bats get hot, the balls find grass instead of gloves, and Walker comes in with command. Because I don’t know about you, but watching the Phillies to lose to the Braves is like watching Jedi end with Palpatine tossing Luke down that shaft.

On to the links:

Phillies News

Griff McGarry looks to advice from a college pitching coach that might lead him to taking the mound for the Phillies.

John Kruk voiced the frustration everyone felt watching that last home game against the D’backs.

Jose Alvarado is throwing bullpen sessions and if all goes well might see live batting practice next week. He can’t come back soon enough.

MLB News

Another step in the A’s move to Vegas could take place as soon as June according to MLB Commissioner Manfred.

The Rangers have scored 310 runs so far this season, more than any other team. How are they doing it?

A stellar outing from Kyle Gibson helped propel the Orioles to a series win over the Yankees after sweeping the Blue Jays on the road. Wait - who did what to help which team do what?

I mean, the Yankees and Judge could fall off the face of the earth tomorrow and few in Philly would shed a tear, but this is just too freakin’ adorable. Just keep in mind that the dog will have a better life than any of us can dream of.