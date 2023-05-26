Gamethread 5/26: Phillies at Braves

The Phillies will play the second of their four-game series in Atlanta tonight at 7:20 pm. Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.79 ERA) takes the mound for the Phillies against Jared Shuster (1-2, 5.49 ERA) for the Braves.
Here’s how the Phillies line up:
Friday night lineup. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 26, 2023
And here’s the lineup for the Braves:
Friday night baseball on deck!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/TUegoL1Z2y— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 26, 2023
Now let’s kick off Memorial Day weekend with some baseball.
