Rise and Phight: 5/27/2023

Watching the offense play to their potential was fun enough. Stott stole second base three times while Castellanos hit a 2-RBI triple. Turner, Harper, and Marsh each drove in runs.

Walker came out and pitched into the seventh inning and gave up only three earned runs. The good guys beat the Braves in their own yard, 6-4.

But the spotlight belonged to Craig Kimbrel, who at 34 years old and with his family and friends watching from the stands, recorded his 400th career save. He’s only the eighth major league pitcher to reach this milestone. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all honored and proud that he did it while wearing a Phillies uniform.

Celebrating the 8th player to hit 400 saves. pic.twitter.com/4U4RqoNU3z — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 27, 2023

The series against the Minions of Mordor continues this afternoon with Zack Wheeler (3-4, 4.11 ERA) taking the ball against old Charlie Morton (5-4, 3.61 ERA). Morton has pitched well this season, at least until last Monday when the Dodgers came to Truist and tagged him for six earned runs over five innings.

Let’s do it again tonight! On paper!

And now the links:

Phillies News

400 saves!

Aaron Nola knows he’s been inconsistent. And he understands the reaction from the crowd when he doesn’t perform.

Phillies claim OF Cal Stevenson, send Noah Song to 60-day IL.

MLB News

Aaron Boone is suspended for a game after “accidentally” spitting on an umpire. Wasn’t this an episode of Seinfeld?

Hunter Greene, 23-year old starting pitcher for the Reds, notched his first win of the season by throwing six hitless innings against the Cubs. Will we see a complete no-no from the kid this year?

The Dodgers’ Christian Faith and Family Day, which is totally not a placating response to the debacle surrounding the Pride Night invitation, un-inviting, and re-invitation of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (why would you even ask that when it’s totally not stop asking already), has totally not been met with any cynicism online at all.