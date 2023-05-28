Gamethread 5/28: Phillies at Braves

Phillies look to close out the first series with the Braves with a potential series-clinching victory. That sound familiar? Let’s hope it ends similarly to last fall. They won’t have an ace on the mound, but will have...Dylan Covey. The journeyman gave the Phillies 5 solid innings of one-run ball his last time out with 6 strikeouts. I will induct him personally into the Phillies Wall of Fame if he can do the same again tonight for the national audience.

Braves Ace, Spencer Strider, has been dominant this season, just like his rookie year in 2022. However, we all remember how it went for lil’ Spence who gave up 5 runs in less than 3 innings of work in the NLDS.

Lineups below: