Rise and Phight: 5/29/2023

Well, maybe a series victory in Atlanta was a little too much to ask. After all, the two victories they had down there were quite good in their own right! Anyway, it’s Memorial Day, so get outside and enjoy your day off.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Alec Bohm was held out of the lineup not just because Spencer Strider was on the bump for Atlanta. That and other notes.
- It’s likely that Craig Kimbrel recording his 400th save will be the last time we see anyone do such a feat.
- Brandon Marsh, it feels like, has been in control of his at bats this season thanks to his work with Kevin Long.
MLB news:
- Eury Perez is really trying to stay up with the Miami Marlins as a 20-year-old uberprospect. He’s done well so far.
- Sometimes, baseball can produce a really nice story. This time, Liam Hendriks returning to the White Sox is one of those stories.
- Looks like the Braves are going to be calling up Mike Soroka to make his return to the majors this week.
