Rise and Phight: 5/3/2023

One of the topics of conversation the past few days has been Matt Strahm and the possibility he goes back to the bullpen when Ranger Suarez returns. Last night’s start did not do Strahm any justice, but it does still beg the question of whether he or Bailey Falter would remain. The team likely looks at Strahm as a multi inning weapon out of the bullpen, but so long as he is able to bounce back in his next start, I don’t personally believe the discussion should be so open and shut.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper pretty much spat in the face of every expectation made of him to get back in 160 days. How did he do that?
- Now that Harper has returned, should we be buying them as a contender to return to the playoffs again?
- Old friend alert: Didi Gregorius has signed with a team in the Mexican League.
MLB news:
- The Pirates have jumped to a huge lead in the Central division. What do they have to do to keep it going?
- Everyone has had a surprise to start the season, good or bad. This lists picks one for each team up to this point in the season.
- The Diamondbacks are going to promote one of their top prospects to make his major league debut.
Loading comments...