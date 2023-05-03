Spoiled - Dodgers 13, Phillies 1

The anticipated jolt of having the captain retake the helm had little effect as the Phillies narrowly avoided being no-hit (for the second time this season after a two-hit effort against the White Sox) in a 13-1 rout at the hands of the Dodgers in LA.

Bryce Harper took his first meaningful swings of the year and looked to be in early Spring Training form with an 0-4 three-strikeout day at the plate.

Trea Turner broke up the potential no-hitter with a solo shot to lead off the fourth inning and extended his hitting streak to four games. Edmundo Sosa got the Phillies other hit via an eighth inning single.

Trea Turner’s first extra base hit in 8 games is a HR



Trea Day in LA again

pic.twitter.com/V4JX0r947p — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 3, 2023

Matt Strahm saw his dominant stint as a fated starter finally thud to a halt on a night where his precision unraveled. Strahm missed his spots and gifted some favorable counts to Dodger hitters that they capitalized on.

The Dodgers turned six hits and a walk into four runs off Strahm as he consistently missed his spots and gave up deep counts in 3.1 innings of work. The Dodgers would go on to double that output on a pair of 2-RBI doubles from Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas.

Connor Brogdon and Seranthony Dominguez gave the bats an opportunity to regain some ground with 2.2 scoreless innings, but Gregory Soto endured his worst outing as a Phillie en route to an eight run collapse between himself and Yunior Marte that turned the game into a laugher with Kody Clemens assuming pitching duties for the second game in a row.

On a positive note, Bryce Harper appears to be alive.

The Philies finish their road trip tomorrow at 4:10pm before returning to Philly for an AL East homestand against the Red Sox and Blue Jays.