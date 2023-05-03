Swept: Dodgers 10, Phillies 6

Despite putting together their most offensively-complete game of the series, late-game failures by the Phillies set up the Dodgers to walk it off in the ninth inning and complete a three-game sweep.

The Positives

Bryce Harper

In his second game back from Tommy John surgery, Bryce Harper finally collected his first hit, and then some. He reached base five times with two singles, a double, and two walks. His double kicked off a four-run third inning that gave the Phillies a solid lead for most of the game and his ninth inning single sparked a rally that tied the game up.

Bryce Harper's first hit of the 2023 regular season is a double: pic.twitter.com/m3UBJnduCe — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 3, 2023

Garrett Stubbs

After the Dodgers took the lead in the eighth inning on an Edmundo Sosa error, two good defensive plays by Stubbs in the inning minimized the damage and left the door open for the Phillies to put together a comeback of their own. The Dodgers tried to overturn the call on the first play, saying Stubbs blocked the plate, but it was confirmed. Stubbs then caught Austin Barnes trying to steal to end the inning. Stubbs also put down a beautiful bunt single to score Brandon Marsh in the third inning.

Bang. pic.twitter.com/8AeeNCidci — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 3, 2023

It Is What It Is

Aaron Nola

For his part, Nola was neither overwhelmingly good nor bad. He struck out five in 6.1 innings, but also gave up four earned runs including a two-run home run to Miguel Vargas.

The Not So Positives

Bullpen Woes

Jose Alvarado gave up his first earned runs since early April (though to be fair, both runs should be unearned — the official ruling was a single, but should be an error on Sosa.)

Craig Kimbrel loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before giving up the killing blow, a walk-off grand slam by Max Muncy.

Next Up

The Phillies have an off day tomorrow and then return home to face Boston and then Toronto. Zack Wheeler is expected to start on Friday.