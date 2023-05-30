Rise and Phight: 5/30/2023

The Phillies meet the Mets starting tonight, the first time the two teams have met this season. It’s actually a pretty important series for both teams as they have started slowly and need to play more consistent baseball heading into June to make some traction on the season. While the problems the Phillies have had may not have been foreseen, the Mets’ issues are all ones that we all kind of saw coming (depending on older players to stay healthy isn’t the wisest bet to make).
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- If the Phillies are serious about getting back into the playoffs, it’s all going to have to begin at the top of the order.
- What are the team’s issues now that the season is about one-third complete?
- The fifth starter’s job has been bad this season. The team is hoping that the other four pitchers pick up the pace as the season continues.
MLB news:
- Surprises and disappointments abound as the season leaves Memorial Day behind and enters the summer months.
- Gary Sanchez has yet another home this season after he signs a minor league deal with the Padres.
- It was a bad day for first baseman as Luke Voit was designated for assignment by the Brewers, with Jesus Aguilar following suit in Oakland.
