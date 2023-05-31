 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 5/31/2023

Well that wasn’t very fun

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

I’m still pretty baffled by the decision to let J.T. Realmuto steal in the eighth inning against Adam Ottavino. He’d drawn a four pitch walk, none of which were all that close, and the team was in desperate need of a run to get some life in the game. I understand trying to make things happen, but as the leadoff hitter in the inning, it just didn’t feel necessary at that time, particularly when Ottavino wasn’t looking that good on the mound.

Just very strange.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...