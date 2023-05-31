Rise and Phight: 5/31/2023

I’m still pretty baffled by the decision to let J.T. Realmuto steal in the eighth inning against Adam Ottavino. He’d drawn a four pitch walk, none of which were all that close, and the team was in desperate need of a run to get some life in the game. I understand trying to make things happen, but as the leadoff hitter in the inning, it just didn’t feel necessary at that time, particularly when Ottavino wasn’t looking that good on the mound.
Just very strange.
Phillies news:
- You may have noticed that Bryce Harper wasn’t in the lineup, nor did he pinch hit late. It was a planned day off.
- Scott Rolen is coming back as the newest member of the team’s Wall of Fame, which should make for an interesting reception at the time.
- You may have noticed that Matt Strahm hasn’t been used as much lately out of the bullpen. He understands why this is the plan.
MLB news:
- The Orioles suddenly need some outfield depth, so they signed recently released Aaron Hicks to a major league deal.
- The Padres will now have their games broadcast by MLB after their version of Bally Sports went bankrupt.
- The Orioles are still good, even after a surprising run last year, and it’s mostly due to their catcher, Adley Rutschman.
