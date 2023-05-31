Canha make it stop

Citi Field continued to be a house of horrors for the Phillies as they dropped the second consecutive game of the first season series against their division rivals on Wednesday night.

The Phillies are now 2-11 at Citi Field dating back to the beginning of last season and 11-20 on the road this year.

Edmundo Sosa got the Phillies the early advantage with a solo shot to lead off the third inning.

Edmundo Sosa - Philadelphia Phillies (4) pic.twitter.com/IlM5WJvxvV — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) May 31, 2023

That was all the struggling offense could muster, as they went 0-7 with RISP while outhitting their opponents on the night.

After walking Dan Vogelbach on four pitches to lead off the bottom of the inning, Mark Canha hit a 2-1 offering by Aaron Nola to the left field seats to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

After allowing a Pete Alonso single and a Brett Baty walk, Nola would again walk Vogelbach on four pitches with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning to load the bases before surrendering a two-RBI single to Canha.

Mark Canha is having himself a game. A two-run single now to go along with his two-run homer. Canha has all four of the Mets' RBI.



Mets 4, Phillies 1, bottom four. pic.twitter.com/TFRqJoIucd — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 1, 2023

Aside from the Sosa solo shot and a two-out double by Marsh in the second inning, the Phillies scattered seven singles that never amounted to much danger for the opposition.

The heart of the order continues to struggle as Trea Turner (2), Nick Castellanos(4), Kyle Schwarber (5), and JT Realmuto (6) combined to go 0-15 with 1 BB and 4 SOs.

The Phillies will look to avoid the series sweep at the hands of Max Scherzer tomorrow at 1:10pm as Taijuan Walker takes on his previous employer for the first time this season.